Turkish court convicts jet company executive, two pilots in Carlos Ghosn trial
Turkish court convicted an executive of Turkish jet company MNG and two pilots over their role in flying former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman
Carlos Ghosn out of Japan during his escape to Lebanon.
The court sentenced them to four years and two months on charges of migrant smuggling. It acquitted two other pilots of the same charge.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Also Read
- Seven suspects in the escape of Ghosn from Japan go on trial in Turkey
- Turkey probes how Nissan chief Ghosn fled via Istanbul, detains several
- Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask US State Department to halt extradition
- US Supreme Court rejects bid by Ghosn’s accused escape plotters to avoid extradition
- Man who helped Carlos Ghosn flee Japan feels ‘great sense of betrayal’ from US
- Turkish pilot denies knowledge that Ghosn was on plane as trial resumes
- UN rights experts: Japan was wrong to detain Carlos Ghosn, should remedy situation