Turkish court convicts jet company executive, two pilots in Carlos Ghosn trial

Michael Taylor (2R) and George Antoine Zayek (C) at passport control in Istanbul Airport, are two men accused of helping Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport, Jan. 17, 2020. (AFP)
Michael Taylor (2R) and George Antoine Zayek (C) at passport control in Istanbul Airport, are two men accused of helping Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport. (File photo:AFP)

Reuters, Istanbul

Turkish court convicted an executive of Turkish jet company MNG and two pilots over their role in flying former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman
Carlos Ghosn out of Japan during his escape to Lebanon.

The court sentenced them to four years and two months on charges of migrant smuggling. It acquitted two other pilots of the same charge.

