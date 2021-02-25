.
.
.
.
Language

‘Mafia-type’ gangs likely behind cyber attacks on French hospitals: Minister 

This picture taken on February 4, 2016 shows a computer screen at the National engineering elite school of Bretagne-Sud cybersecurity center in Vannes, western France. (Fred Tanneau/AFP)
A computer screen at the National engineering elite school of Bretagne-Sud cybersecurity center in France. (AFP)

‘Mafia-type’ gangs likely behind cyber attacks on French hospitals: Minister 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris 

Published: Updated:

Mafia-type organisations, often based in eastern Europe, are likely to have been behind a recent wave of cyber-attacks on French hospitals, rather than foreign powers, said the French minister for digital technology Cedric O on Thursday.

“Concerning the hospitals, in all likelihood it is not foreign powers, but rather Mafia-type organisations - often situated in eastern countries but not just limited to there - who are looking for money,” Cedric O told France 2 television.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Cedric O said such criminal organisations would typically demand ransom money from victims to restore their computer systems, after paralyzing their software.

Cedric O added that the situation at French hospitals had stabilized following the cyber-attacks earlier this year, but hospitals at Dax and Villefranche-sur-Saône were still working with pen and paper after their computer systems were hit.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled plans to invest more money into strengthening France’s means to fend off cyberattacks.

France’s cybersecurity watchdog said on Feb. 15 that hackers had spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by French company Centreon.

French motorhome company Trigano and boat maker Beneteau also announced this month that they had suffered cyberattacks.

Read more:

French cyber security agency reveals suspected Russian hacks

EU regulator says emails on evaluating coronavirus vaccines leaked online

Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA
Top US general warns Iran, says Taliban not breaking with al-Qaeda Top US general warns Iran, says Taliban not breaking with al-Qaeda
NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More