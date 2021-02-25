China says US undermining peace after navy warship sails through Taiwan Strait
The Chinese military criticized the United States on Thursday for undermining regional peace and stability after a US Navy warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait a day earlier.
A spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement the Chinese military tracked the USS Curtis Wilbur as the destroyer made what the US Navy called a “routine Taiwan Strait transit”.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
-Developing
Read more:
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait, country's first since Biden inauguration
US conducts ‘multitude of exercises’ in South China Sea
US, China top diplomats discuss key issues, show differences