.
.
.
.
Language

China says US undermining peace after navy warship sails through Taiwan Strait

U.S. Navy, Ensign Sylvie Debrosse stands watch on the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) as it transits the Taiwan Strait. (AP)
The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Taiwan Strait. (File photo: AP)

China says US undermining peace after navy warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

The Chinese military criticized the United States on Thursday for undermining regional peace and stability after a US Navy warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait a day earlier.

A spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said in a statement the Chinese military tracked the USS Curtis Wilbur as the destroyer made what the US Navy called a “routine Taiwan Strait transit”.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Read more:

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait, country's first since Biden inauguration

US conducts ‘multitude of exercises’ in South China Sea

US, China top diplomats discuss key issues, show differences

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator

Top Content

State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA
Top US general warns Iran, says Taliban not breaking with al-Qaeda Top US general warns Iran, says Taliban not breaking with al-Qaeda
Nepal PM Oli not to step down despite court move reinstating parliament, says aide Nepal PM Oli not to step down despite court move reinstating parliament, says aide

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More