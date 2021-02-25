.
.
.
.
Language

Russia expresses concern over political tensions in Armenia

A view of the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow
A view of the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow. (File photo: AFP)

Russia expresses concern over political tensions in Armenia

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned by growing political tensions in Armenia after the army demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign in a move Pashinyan said looked like an attempted coup.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on both sides to resolve their differences peacefully and within the framework of the constitution.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Armenia, where Moscow has a military base, is a close Russian ally.

Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to quit over what his opponents say was his mishandling of a six-week conflict last year between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

People attend an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (File photo: Reuters)
People attend an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (File photo: Reuters)

-Developing

Read more:

Armenia’s PM says call for his resignation are attempted coup

Thousands in Armenia demand PM quit over mishandling war with Azerbaijan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing
Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA
NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More