Russia's Lavrov says US gave Russia several minutes of warning prior to Syria strike

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome, Italy, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the United States gave Russia several minutes of advance warning before it carried out a strike in Syria, a timeframe he described as inadequate, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov also called on the United States to renew contacts with Moscow over Syria to clarify US President Joe Biden's position on Syria, the Interfax news agency reported.

Biden on Thursday directed US military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq.

