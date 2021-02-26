.
.
.
.
Language

UK supports US response against Iran-backed militias in Syria: Foreign Secretary

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi on September 30, 2020. (Nhac Nguyen/AFP)
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (File photo: AFP)

UK supports US response against Iran-backed militias in Syria: Foreign Secretary

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Kingdom supports the United States’ response against Iranian-backed groups, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday following overnight airstrikes by Washington on Syria.

US President Joe Biden had ordered military forces to carry out strikes against Iran-backed in the Middle Eastern country, including Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“The UK supports the US targeted response against militia groups which attack coalition bases in an effort to destabilize the region. We recognize the threat posed by the militia and share the US aim to work together with partners to de-escalate the situation,” Raab tweeted on Friday.

Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV said the strikes had been at dawn against several targets near the Syrian-Iraqi border, and quoted a medical source at a hospital in the area and other unspecified local sources as saying 17 people had been killed. Reuters could not be independently confirmed.

Syria has yet to make an official comment.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said that the US gave Russia several minutes of advance warning before it carried out a strike in Syria, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov also called on Biden to renew contacts with Moscow over Syria to clarify the new administration’s position on Syria, the Interfax news agency reported.

(With Agencies)

Read more:

Russia's Lavrov says US gave Russia several minutes of warning prior to Syria strike

US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria hit several areas on Iraqi border: Report

Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications
Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile
Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More