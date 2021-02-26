.
.
.
.
Language

UN human rights investigators to publish findings on Navalny case on Monday

A file photo of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. (Reuters)
A file photo of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. (Reuters)

UN human rights investigators to publish findings on Navalny case on Monday

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

United Nations human rights investigators will issue their findings on the case of Kremlin critic Andrei Navalny on Monday, a UN statement said on Friday.

The opposition politician was arrested in Moscow in January upon returning from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a military-grade nerve agent.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Agnes Callamard, UN expert on killings, and Irene Khan, UN expert on freedom of opinion and expression, will issue their findings on their investigation at a Geneva press conference on Monday (1500 GMT), the UN said in a statement revealing the investigation.

Read more:

Russian foreign ministry calls planned European Union sanctions over Navalny unlawful

President Putin accuses West of wanting to ‘shackle’ Russia

Moscow court fines Putin critic Navalny $11,500 for defamation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications
Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile
Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More