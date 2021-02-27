.
.
.
.
Language

Armenia’s President Sarkisian rejects army chief’s dismissal

This handout photograph taken and released on November 21, 2020 shows Armenian President Armen Sarkissian speaking with the Russian Foreign Minister (unseen) during their meeting in Yerevan, Armenia. (Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released on November 21, 2020 shows Armenian President Armen Sarkissian speaking with the Russian Foreign Minister (unseen) during their meeting in Yerevan, Armenia. (Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP)

Armenia’s President Sarkisian rejects army chief’s dismissal

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Armenian President Armen Sarkisian said Saturday he had refused to sign a prime ministerial order to dismiss the army’s chief of staff, deepening a national political crisis.

The ex-Soviet nation has faced turmoil since Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Moscow-brokered peace accord in November, sealing a humiliating defeat to Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Divisions widened Thursday when Pashinyan defied a call by the military to resign, accused the army of an attempted coup, and ordered the chief of the general staff Onik Gasparyan to be fired.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Saturday, Armenian President Sarkisian said in a statement that he would not back the sacking.

“The president of the republic, within the framework of his constitutional powers, returned the draft decree with objections,” the presidency said.

It added that the political crisis “cannot be resolved through frequent personnel changes.”

Earlier in the day, 5,000 opposition protesters waving Armenian flags and calling for Pashinyan’s resignation gathered for the third day running outside the parliament in Yerevan.

Opposition supporters rally outside the National Assembly building to demand the Prime Minister’s resignation over his handling of last year’s war with Azerbaijan, in Yerevan on February 27, 2021. (Karen Minasyan/AFP)
Opposition supporters rally outside the National Assembly building to demand the Prime Minister’s resignation over his handling of last year’s war with Azerbaijan, in Yerevan on February 27, 2021. (Karen Minasyan/AFP)

Some protesters have now set up camp there.

“Today Pashinyan has no support. I call on the security services and the police to join the army, to support the army,” said former premier Vazgen Manukyan, who has been named by the opposition to replace Pashinyan.

“I am sure that the situation will be resolved within two to three days,” he told the crowd.

Pashinyan has faced fierce criticism since he signed a peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian region that broke from Azerbaijan’s control during a war in the early 1990s.

The agreement was seen as a national humiliation for many in Armenia, but Pashinyan has said he had no choice but to agree or see his country’s forces suffer even bigger losses.

Read more:

Armenian president says he is taking ‘urgent measures’ to diffuse crisis

Armenia’s PM says call for his resignation are attempted coup

Thousands in Armenia demand PM quit over mishandling war with Azerbaijan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise
Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers  Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers 

Top Content

Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi
US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours
Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’ Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More