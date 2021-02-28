.
Hong Kong police say 47 activists charged with security crime

A pro-democracy activist (L) holds up a placard as police stand guard outside the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on February 1, 2021, during a bail hearing for detained media tycoon Jimmy Lai. (Anthony Wallace/AFP)
AFP, Beijing

Hong Kong police charged dozens of prominent dissidents with “subversion” on Sunday, in the single largest use yet of Beijing’s sweeping new national security law against the city’s democracy movement.

“Police this afternoon laid a charge against 47 persons... with one count of ‘conspiracy to commit subversion’,” the city’s police force said in a statement.

