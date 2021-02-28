Kremlin critic Navalny to serve prison term in Russia’s Vladimir region

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to the Vladimir region some 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of Moscow to serve a 2.5-year term in a penal colony, an official told Russian news agencies Sunday.

“We have 100 percent information that Navalny arrived in the Vladimir region to serve his sentence. At first, he will be in quarantine, then he will be transferred to his colony,” Alexei Melnikov, a member of Moscow’s public commission that monitors detainees’ human rights, told the Interfax news agency.

