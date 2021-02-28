Several wounded in Myanmar protests: Media

Several people were hurt in Myanmar on Sunday as police cracked down on protests against military rule by firing stun grenades, tear gas and by firing into the air, witnesses and media said.

Several bloodied people were seen being helped away from protests in the main city of Yangon in images posted by media outlets, but it was not clear if they were hurt by rubber bullets or live fire.

The Myanmar Now media group said people had been “gunned down” but it did not elaborate.

