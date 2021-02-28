.
.
.
.
Language

Several wounded in Myanmar protests: Media

An injured man is carried by rescue workers after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. (Reuters)
An injured man is carried by rescue workers after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. (File photo:Reuters)

Several wounded in Myanmar protests: Media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Several people were hurt in Myanmar on Sunday as police cracked down on protests against military rule by firing stun grenades, tear gas and by firing into the air, witnesses and media said.

Several bloodied people were seen being helped away from protests in the main city of Yangon in images posted by media outlets, but it was not clear if they were hurt by rubber bullets or live fire.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Myanmar Now media group said people had been “gunned down” but it did not elaborate.

Read more:

Myanmar police crack down on protests; one woman killed, media say

UK sanctions six Myanmar military junta members for coup involvement

Almost 140 NGOs call on UN to impose arms embargo on Myanmar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More