Armenia's PM says ready to hold early elections if opposition agrees to conditions

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives an interview to AFP in Yerevan. (AFP)
A file photo shows Armenian PM Pashinyan gives an interview to AFP in Yerevan. (AFP)

Armenia’s PM says ready to hold early elections if opposition agrees to conditions

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he would be ready to hold snap parliamentary elections if the opposition agrees to certain conditions, the Interfax news agency reported.

Pashinyan faces a political crisis after the army demanded that he quit last week, a move he said mounted to a coup attempt.

He also proposed holding a referendum in October on the question of adopting a new constitution, the RIA news agency reported.

The ex-Soviet nation has faced turmoil since Pashinyan signed a Moscow-brokered peace accord in November, sealing a humiliating defeat to Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

