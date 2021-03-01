Armenian protesters storm government building in capital Yerevan: RIA

A crowd of Armenian protesters forced their way into a government building in the capital Yerevan on Monday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the RIA news agency reported.

Pashinyan last week condemned what he said was an attempted coup after the army demanded he quit.

