.
.
.
.
Language

S.Korea’s Moon says Olympics may be chance for N.Korea, US talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (AFP)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (File photo: AFP)

S.Korea’s Moon says Olympics may be chance for N.Korea, US talks

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Seoul

Published: Updated:

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the Tokyo Olympics could provide a chance to reopen talks between North Korea and the US, North Korea and Japan, and the two Koreas.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement Day in Seoul, Moon also said South Korea will work with Japan for the success of the Tokyo Olympics, which could help the two countries recover from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moon’s speech came as North Korea’s relations with South Korea and Japan have soured after its denuclearisation negotiations with the US fell apart in 2019.

Seeking to take a page from its 2018 Winter Olympics, Seoul is pinning high hopes on the Tokyo Olympics to revitalize diplomacy with North Korea despite uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and Pyongyang’s cutoff of exchanges with the outside world.

“The Games scheduled for this year may serve as an opportunity for dialog between South Korea and Japan, South and North Korea, North Korea and Japan, and North Korea and the US,” Moon said at a public park in Seoul where independence fighters declared the country’s freedom in 1919 from Japanese colonial rule.

“I hope that both Korea and Japan will be able to revive our economies, which were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and jointly create a new order in the post-COIVD-19 era.”

Read more:

North Korea ‘tried to hack Pfizer’, say S.Korea spies: Reports

Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid Olympic worries

North Korea's Kim lays out paths to take with South Korea, external affairs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Iran says time not ‘suitable’ for nuclear deal meeting with EU, US Iran says time not ‘suitable’ for nuclear deal meeting with EU, US

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media
Trump to proclaim himself as future for Republicans in first post-presidency speech Trump to proclaim himself as future for Republicans in first post-presidency speech
US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia

Before you go

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case

Explore More