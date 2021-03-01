Trump says he has no plans to form third party

Former US President Donald Trump told a conservative audience on Sunday he has no plans to start a new party to compete with the Republican Party.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, Trump called reports that he was plotting a form a third party “fake news.” Trump has clashed with Republicans who rejected his bid to overthrow the presidential election and supported his impeachment.

