Door to Xinjiang ‘always open’ but don't prejudge, says China to UN rights chief

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet wearing a protective face mask attends at the Human Rights Council on June 17, 2020 in Geneva. (AFP)
Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

China said on Tuesday that it was discussing a visit to its Xinjiang region by United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, but that she should not set out with the aim of condemning its practices.

Bachelet said on Friday that reports about arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, sexual violence and forced labor in Xinjiang necessitated a thorough and independent assessment of the situation.

“The door to Xinjiang is always open, and we welcome the High Commissioner to visit Xinjiang. Communication is kept up between the two sides, but the aim of the visit is to provide exchanges and cooperation rather than ... so-called investigation based on ‘guilty before proven’,” China’s delegation told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

