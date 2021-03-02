.
.
.
.
Language

Kidnappers finally release abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

Some of the girls who were kidnapped after their release in Zamfara. (Reuters)
Some of the girls who were kidnapped after their release in Zamfara. (Reuters)

Kidnappers finally release abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Gusau, Nigeria

Published: Updated:

Gunmen have released girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, the governor of Zamfara state said in a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday in which he shared pictures girls wearing Muslim veils.

An armed gang abducted 279 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe at around 1 am on Friday. The governor’s tweets did not state how many girls had been released, but carried images of girls.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity”, Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle said on Twitter.

The freed GGSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Nigeria who were previously kidnapped. (Twitter)
The freed GGSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Nigeria who were previously kidnapped. (Twitter)



“This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” he said.

Schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom in northern Nigeria by armed groups, in a trend started by the jihadist group Boko Haram, and later its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province. Criminal gangs have carried out kidnappings since.

The government has repeatedly denied paying ransoms. But President Muhammadu Buhari issued a statement on Friday in which he urged state governments “to review their policy of rewarding bandits with money and vehicles, warning that the policy might boomerang disastrously”.

The freed GGSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Nigeria who were previously kidnapped. (Twitter)
The freed GGSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Nigeria who were previously kidnapped. (Twitter)



The raid in Zamfara state was the second such kidnapping in little over a week in the northwest, a region increasingly targeted by criminal gangs. On Saturday, gunmen released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school on February 17 in the north-central state of Niger.

Nigeria’s most high profile school kidnapping was that of more than 270 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the northeastern town of Chibok in 2014. Around 100 of them remain missing.

Read more:

Officials negotiate for release of 317 abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

Nigerian parents await news of 300 kidnapped schoolgirls

School children abducted in Nigeria’s Niger state released, governor says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
Factbox: France's Sarkozy faces more than one criminal investigation Factbox: France's Sarkozy faces more than one criminal investigation

Before you go

South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks
South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

Explore More