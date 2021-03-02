Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters: Medics
Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters on Tuesday in the northwestern town of Kalay, with three demonstrators sustaining critical injuries, medics told AFP.
“We do not have enough doctors here,” a doctor in Kalay said by telephone, as he detailed the injuries to the three.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A rescue worker also told AFP that people had sustained injuries from live and rubber bullets.
Read more:
Myanmar journalist arrested after overnight attack: Employer
Fatalities reported as Myanmar police intensify use of force
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces another charge; protesters take to the streets again