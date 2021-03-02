Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters: Medics

Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters on Tuesday in the northwestern town of Kalay, with three demonstrators sustaining critical injuries, medics told AFP.

“We do not have enough doctors here,” a doctor in Kalay said by telephone, as he detailed the injuries to the three.

A rescue worker also told AFP that people had sustained injuries from live and rubber bullets.

