Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters: Medics

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters: Medics

AFP, Yangon

Published: Updated:

Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters on Tuesday in the northwestern town of Kalay, with three demonstrators sustaining critical injuries, medics told AFP.

“We do not have enough doctors here,” a doctor in Kalay said by telephone, as he detailed the injuries to the three.

A rescue worker also told AFP that people had sustained injuries from live and rubber bullets.

