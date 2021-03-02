.
.
.
.
Language

US announces $125 million defense aid package for Ukraine

Servicemen take part in the Rapid Trident – 2020 international military exercises in Lviv Region, Ukraine September 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Servicemen take part in the Rapid Trident – 2020 international military exercises in Lviv Region, Ukraine September 17, 2020. (Reuters)

US announces $125 million defense aid package for Ukraine

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The Pentagon on Monday announced a $125 million military aid package for Ukraine, including two armed patrol boats to help the country defend its territorial waters.

The remaining $150 million in military aid approved by Congress for the 2021 budget year will not be provided until the departments of State and Defense are in position to certify to Congress that Ukraine has made “sufficient progress on key defense reforms this year,” the Pentagon said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Department encourages Ukraine to continue to enact reforms that strengthen civilian control of the military, promote increased transparency and accountability in defense industry and procurement, and modernize its defense sector in other key areas in line with NATO principles and standards,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Ukraine has been locked in a costly struggle with Russia, which annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and cast its support behind pro-Moscow insurgents in eastern Ukraine. The conflict, now in its seventh year, has killed more than 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine’s industrial heartland.

In addition to the two Mark VI patrol boats, the Pentagon said it is providing radars for countering artillery; support for satellite imagery and analysis capability; and equipment to support military medical treatment and combat evacuation procedures.

“This action reaffirms the U.S. commitment to providing defensive lethal weapons to enable Ukraine to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression,” the Pentagon said.

The December 2019 impeachment of then-President Donald Trump centered on allegations that he withheld military assistance to Ukraine as part of a scheme to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden, who at the time was challenging Trump for the White House and in November 2020 defeated Trump at the polls. Trump was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin vows to continue building new warships while on trip to annexed Crimea

US sanctions Ukraine MP, Russian individuals for election interference

Russia's Putin tells US President Biden he supports 'normalization' of relations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Top Content

Oman COVID-19 curfew: All commercial activities shut down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oman COVID-19 curfew: All commercial activities shut down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Factbox: Iraq's Christian denominations Factbox: Iraq's Christian denominations
US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
UN chief urges donors to give generously, prevent famine ‘engulfing’ Yemen UN chief urges donors to give generously, prevent famine ‘engulfing’ Yemen

Before you go

South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks
South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

Explore More