US mirrors EU, sanctions Russian officials over Alexei Navalny poisoning

The United States Tuesday announced sanctions against senior Russian officials and entities for their role in poisoning and attempting to assassinate Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Senior Biden administration officials revealed the decision in a phone call with reporters.

“We expect our relationship with Russia to be challenging,” one US official said, adding that the Biden administration did not want to escalate tensions or recalibrate its ties with Russia.

With Tuesday's announcement, the US was “catching up” to the European Union in sanctioning Russia for its “gross violations of human rights.”

The list of individuals sanctioned includes some names that Navalny’s supporters have been proposing to be sanctioned, but the officials would not elaborate. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the US officials, said had a role in the operation to try to kill Navalny.

A second official said that 14 parties would be added to the US restrictions list, which prevents companies from exporting or dealing with them. Nine of the companies are in Russia, three in Germany, 1 in Switzerland and another is a government research center.

Navalny, 44, was taken to Germany last year after being poisoned with what US officials have said was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok.

Upon returning to Russia in January, he was immediately arrested and sentenced to more than two-and-a-half years in jail.

