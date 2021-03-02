.
.
.
.
Language

US mirrors EU, sanctions Russian officials over Alexei Navalny poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing in Moscow, Russia Feb. 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing in Moscow, Russia Feb. 20, 2021. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

US mirrors EU, sanctions Russian officials over Alexei Navalny poisoning

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States Tuesday announced sanctions against senior Russian officials and entities for their role in poisoning and attempting to assassinate Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Senior Biden administration officials revealed the decision in a phone call with reporters.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We expect our relationship with Russia to be challenging,” one US official said, adding that the Biden administration did not want to escalate tensions or recalibrate its ties with Russia.

With Tuesday's announcement, the US was “catching up” to the European Union in sanctioning Russia for its “gross violations of human rights.”

The list of individuals sanctioned includes some names that Navalny’s supporters have been proposing to be sanctioned, but the officials would not elaborate. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the US officials, said had a role in the operation to try to kill Navalny.

A second official said that 14 parties would be added to the US restrictions list, which prevents companies from exporting or dealing with them. Nine of the companies are in Russia, three in Germany, 1 in Switzerland and another is a government research center.

Navalny, 44, was taken to Germany last year after being poisoned with what US officials have said was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok.

Upon returning to Russia in January, he was immediately arrested and sentenced to more than two-and-a-half years in jail.

Read more:

Kremlin says US sanction on Russia’s treatment of Navalny will worsen relations

FM Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any newly imposed US sanctions: Ifax

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021
US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More