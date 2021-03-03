Will make Iraq trip despite rocket attack on military base, says Pope Francis

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he still expected to make his historic visit to Iraq in two days’ time, after a rocket attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops.

“The day after tomorrow, God willing, I will go to Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage. For a long time I have wanted to meet these people who have suffered so much,” the 84-year-old pontiff said in his weekly Wednesday address.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:



Vatican defends Pope’s Iraq visit, stadium mass amid rising COVID-19 cases



Iraqi Christians, decimated by extremist violence, prepare for pope’s visit



Pope’s visit to Iraqi Ziggurat to draw fresh attention to birthplace of Abraham