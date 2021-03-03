.
.
.
.
Language

Will make Iraq trip despite rocket attack on military base, says Pope Francis

Pope Francis delivers his weekly general audience from the library in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, Nov. 11, 2020. (Vatican Media via Reuters)
Pope Francis delivers his weekly general audience from the library in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican. (File photo:Reuters)

Will make Iraq trip despite rocket attack on military base, says Pope Francis

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Vatican City

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he still expected to make his historic visit to Iraq in two days’ time, after a rocket attack on a military base hosting US-led coalition troops.

“The day after tomorrow, God willing, I will go to Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage. For a long time I have wanted to meet these people who have suffered so much,” the 84-year-old pontiff said in his weekly Wednesday address.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Vatican defends Pope’s Iraq visit, stadium mass amid rising COVID-19 cases

Iraqi Christians, decimated by extremist violence, prepare for pope’s visit

Pope’s visit to Iraqi Ziggurat to draw fresh attention to birthplace of Abraham

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
Al-Diriyah Gate to catapult Saudi Arabia as tourist destination of the world: CEO Al-Diriyah Gate to catapult Saudi Arabia as tourist destination of the world: CEO

Top Content

UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal
Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low
Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion
Dubai Health Authority expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations Dubai Health Authority expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More