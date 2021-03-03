ISIS claims responsibility for killing of three media workers in eastern Afghanistan

ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three female media workers in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.



The militant group, which has a presence in Afghanistan, said its fighters had targeted the three female employees of a television station in the eastern city of Jalalabad, according to SITE Intelligence group.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Three women who worked for Enikas TV aged between 18 and 20 had died and a fourth was critically injured after being shot on their way home from work, Afghan officials had said.

Zalmai Latifi -- the director at Enikass TV -- said the women were killed in two separate attacks after leaving the station.

“They are all dead. They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot,” Latifi told AFP, saying all three worked in the dubbing department for the broadcaster.

Zahir Adel, a spokesman at Nangarhar’s provincial hospital, also confirmed the toll.

Read more:

Three female media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan, culprits unknown

UK aid charities caution risk of pandemic-induced famine in poorer nations

US envoy Khalilzad visits Kabul looking for ways to speed up Afghan peace process