Russia says US sanctions are ‘hostile anti-Russian lunge’ that harms bilateral ties

A general view shows the city centre and the Moskva River in Moscow. (Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow 

Russia’s foreign ministry late on Tuesday said new sanctions imposed by the Unite States were evidence of a “hostile anti-Russian lunge” that further harmed relations between Washington and Moscow.

The United States on Tuesday, in President Joe Biden’s most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow’s attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

“We will respond based on the principle of reciprocity, but not necessarily symmetrically,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was cited as saying in a statement.

-Developing

