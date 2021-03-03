Russia says US sanctions are ‘hostile anti-Russian lunge’ that harms bilateral ties

Russia’s foreign ministry late on Tuesday said new sanctions imposed by the Unite States were evidence of a “hostile anti-Russian lunge” that further harmed relations between Washington and Moscow.

The United States on Tuesday, in President Joe Biden’s most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow’s attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will respond based on the principle of reciprocity, but not necessarily symmetrically,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was cited as saying in a statement.

-Developing

Read more:

US sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning as Biden toughens stance

FM Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any newly imposed US sanctions: Ifax

Kremlin says US sanction on Russia’s treatment of Navalny will worsen relations