Britain, France, German scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran

An Iranian flag waves in a wind outside the Vienna International Centre hosting the United Nations (UN) headquarters and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on July 3, 2014. (AFP)
Reuters, Vienna

European nations will not go ahead with a planned resolution criticizing Iran at this week’s meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

France, Britain and Germany had planned to introduce a resolution at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors criticizing Iran’s suspension of some IAEA inspections.

However, diplomatic sources said the resolution, which had not yet been formally submitted, will now not be put forward.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to hold a press conference at 1100 GMT.

