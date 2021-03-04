.
.
.
.
Language

Nine killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

A Turkish army's Eurocopter AS532 Cougar helicopter takes part in a military rescue mission exercise in the northern part of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, on June 11, 2019. (AFP)
A Turkish army's Eurocopter AS532 Cougar helicopter takes part in a military rescue mission exercise in the northern part of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, on June 11, 2019. (AFP)

Nine killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

Followed Unfollow

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A military helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey, killing nine soldiers on board and injuring four others, the Ministry of Defense said Thursday.

The ministry said on-site searches "determined that the helicopter was damaged by an accident," but provided no further details. Contact with the Cougar-type helicopter was lost 30 minutes after take off.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The helicopter crashed in the town of Tatvan, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province. The location is in an area where Turkish troops have been combating militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984. The PKK is considered to be a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

In 2017, a military helicopter crashed in the southeastern Sirnak province near Turkey's border with Syria and Iraq, killing 13 soldiers.

- With AP, AFP

Read more:

Kurdish PKK says shot down Turkish helicopter in Iraq

Turkish strikes kill three Kurds in northern Iraq: Official

Turkish drone kills two high-ranking Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: Army

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran
Rouhani estimates ‘damage’ to Iran by US sanctions since 2018 at $200 billion Rouhani estimates ‘damage’ to Iran by US sanctions since 2018 at $200 billion

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
UAE reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours UAE reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More