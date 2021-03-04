.
.
.
.
Language

Tsunami warning issued as severe 7.2 magnitude quake shakes New Zealand

Debris from buildings are seen on a sidewalk past a cordon line in Wellington early on November 14, 2016 following an earthquake centred some 90 kilometres (57 miles) north of New Zealand's South Island city of Christchurch. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked New Zealand early November 14, the US Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami warning and knocking out power and phone services in many parts of the country. AFP
File photo of debris from buildings on a sidewalk past a cordon line in Wellington early on November 14, 2016 following an earthquake centred some 90 kilometres (57 miles) north of New Zealand's South Island city of Christchurch. (AFP)

Tsunami warning issued as severe 7.2 magnitude quake shakes New Zealand

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Wellington

Published: Updated:

A severe 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the east of New Zealand’s North Island on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning, and authorities advised people in coastal areas to move immediately to high ground.


Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the quake’s epicenter, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quakeshould MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far
inland as you can,” the National Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

There was no immediate report of damages.

New Zealand government’s seismic monitor Geonet pegged the quake at a magnitude of 7.2 with a depth of 94 km (58 miles).

More than 60,000 people reported feeling the quake on GeoNet’s website, with 282 people describing the shaking as “severe” and 75 saying it was “extreme”. Most others described it as light.

The closest major city to the epicenter is Gisborne with a population of about 35,500 residents. People near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay were told to evacuate.

Read more: New Zealand remembers 185 who died in quake ten years ago

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

One month on: Lokman Slim assassination investigation yields little results One month on: Lokman Slim assassination investigation yields little results
NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
UAE reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours UAE reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More