Myanmar police opens fire on protesters, kills one: Witnesses

Police opened fire on Friday in the Myanmar city of Mandalay on protesting opponents of a February 1 military coup, killing one person, witnesses and media said.



The young man was shot in the neck and died, media said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier in the day, a big crowd had marched peacefully through the city chanting: “The stone age is over, we’re not scared because you threaten us.”

Read more:

YouTube removes five Myanmar military-run TV channels from platform amid coup

Indian foreign minister in Bangladesh amid Rohingya repatriation crisis

Three Myanmar police constables defy junta’s orders, seek refuge in India