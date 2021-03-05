.
Myanmar police opens fire on protesters, kills one: Witnesses

Engineers and students take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
Engineers and students take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
Myanmar police opens fire on protesters, kills one: Witnesses

Reuters

Police opened fire on Friday in the Myanmar city of Mandalay on protesting opponents of a February 1 military coup, killing one person, witnesses and media said.

The young man was shot in the neck and died, media said.

Earlier in the day, a big crowd had marched peacefully through the city chanting: “The stone age is over, we’re not scared because you threaten us.”

