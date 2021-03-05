.
.
.
.
Language

Trump sued by congressman over deadly Capitol siege

The U.S. Capitol is shown as members of the U.S. Senate listen to opening arguments from House impeachment managers and attorneys representing former U.S. President Donald Trump, February 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
The U.S. Capitol is shown as members of the U.S. Senate listen to opening arguments from House impeachment managers and attorneys representing former U.S. President Donald Trump, February 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)

Trump sued by congressman over deadly Capitol siege

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Democratic congressman has sued Donald Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other allies of the former president over the deadly attack on the US Capitol when violent Trump supporters tried to stop the certification of Trump’s election defeat.

The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges that the attack, which left five dead including a police officer, was a “direct and foreseeable consequence” of unlawful actions by Trump, Giuliani, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Republican congressman Mo Brooks and others.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As such, the Defendants are responsible for the injury and destruction that followed,” said Representative Eric Swalwell, who filed the lawsuit.

Swalwell was one of the impeachment managers who last month attempted to persuade the US Senate to block Trump from holding office again, saying Trump incited the violence. The Senate voted to acquit Trump.

The lawsuit draws on evidence from the impeachment trial, including Trump tweets leading up to the attack, and details the former president’s efforts to pressure state lawmakers to halt President Joe Biden’s victory.

Swalwell is the second lawmaker to sue Trump over the insurrection.

Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat who chairs the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee, last month filed a lawsuit accusing Trump, Giuliani and two right-wing groups of conspiring to incite the riot.

Swalwell’s lawsuit alleges Trump and his allies broke a US law that prohibits conspiracies to violate civil rights.

The lawsuit also alleges the former president acted negligently and aided and abetted assaults carried out by the pro-Trump mob, and therefore is liable under Washington, DC, law.

Swalwell seeks monetary damages against the defendants, including punitive damages, among other relief from the court, according to the lawsuit.

Read more:

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by right wing militia linked to Capitol breach

Biden backs US House Dems to revive bill to overhaul policing

Swiss vote on ‘burqa ban’, face coverings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq
Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait

Top Content

Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours
US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff
Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More