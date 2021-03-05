.
.
.
.
Language

UK’s Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital after heart procedure

Britain's Prince Philip is driven away from Papworth Hospital in southern England. (File photo: Reuters)
File photo of Britain's Prince Philip is driven away from during one of his hospital visits in southern England. (File photo: Reuters)

UK’s Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital after heart procedure

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain’s Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been transferred back to a private hospital after successfully undergoing a
procedure to treat a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning” the Palace said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.”

Since being admitted to hospital on February 16, the duke has been publicly visited only by his son and heir Prince Charles.

The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic, and has continued to carry out her official duties by video.

Read more: Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, to remain hospitalized

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq
Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait

Top Content

Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff
Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran
Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More