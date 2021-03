UK to unveil major post-Brexit defense and foreign policy overhaul on March 16

Britain will publish a review of its post-Brexit defense, security and foreign policy priorities on March 16, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday.



The long-awaited document, known as the “integrated review” has previously been billed by Johnson as the “biggest review of our foreign, defense, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



It is expected to spell out the role Britain wants to play in geopolitics following its exit from the European Union, and the cyber and military capabilities it needs to achieve its ambitions.



Johnson’s 2019 election pitch to make Britain the leader of a new era of global cooperation on issues such as trade has been set back by the coronavirus pandemic. Britain currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7 and will host world leaders including US President Joe Biden at a summit in June.



The March 16 publication will be followed on March 22 by a defense-specific document setting out plans for the modernization of Britain’s armed forces.



The defense sector, including firms such as Babcock, BAE Systems and Qinetiq, will be closely scrutinizing both documents to see what armed force capabilities the government has decided to prioritize over the coming decade.

Read more:

UK to hike corporation tax to 25 pct in first rise in nearly half a century



Britain, France, Germany scrap plan for IAEA rebuke of Iran



UK aid charities caution risk of pandemic-induced famine in poorer nations