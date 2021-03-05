.
.
.
.
Language

UN condemns up to 23 killings in Iran’s border area with Pakistan over fuel smuggling

Iranian soldiers participate in military manoeuvres at Sistan-Baluchestan province, some 50 kms east of city of Zahedan near the Pakistani border, 19 August 2006. Iranian armed forces held a massive military maneuver today to test new weapons and tactics against a potential enemy. The first stage of Zolfaghar Blow commenced in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan. The maneuvers will continue in 15 other provinces in northeastern, northwestern, western and southern Iran. AFP PHOTO/FARSNEWS/STR
Iranian soldiers participate in military maneuvers at Sistan-Baluchestan province, some 50 kms east of city of Zahedan near the Pakistani border. (File photo: AFP)

UN condemns up to 23 killings in Iran’s border area with Pakistan over fuel smuggling

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

At least a dozen people and possibly up to 23 have been killed in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province where Revolutionary Guards and security forces have used lethal force against fuel couriers from ethnic minorities and protesters, the United Nations said on Friday.

Iran is investigating an incident in which at least two Iranians were shot dead this week at the border with Pakistan, and Islamabad has handed over the body of one of the victims, the Iranian foreign ministry said a week ago.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The shooting of people carrying fuel across the border led to protests that spread from the city of Saravan to other areas in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, including the capital, Zahedan.

“The series of violent events and unrest began on 22 February, when Revolutionary Guards are alleged to have shot and killed at least 10 fuel couriers, known as sookhtbar, in Sistan and Baluchistan Province at the border with Pakistan, after a two-day stand-off triggered by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps blocking the road to the city of Saravan,” UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing in Geneva.

The killings had triggered demonstrations in several cities across the province, during which the revolutionary guard and security forces fired lethal ammunition at protesters and bystanders, he said.

Colville said that it has been difficult to verify the death toll due to disruptions of local mobile data networks, but some unconfirmed reports have estimated that as many as 23 people may have been killed.

Sistan-Baluchistan’s population is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while most Iranians are Shiite. Iran has some of the lowest fuel prices in the world and has been fighting smuggling to neighboring countries.

Read more:

Iran says it’s investigating deadly incident on Pakistan border

Iran, Pakistan to set up joint border ‘reaction force’

Pakistan says gunmen behind killing of 14 based in Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq
Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait

Top Content

Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff
Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran
Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More