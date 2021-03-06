.
.
.
.
Language

Release of British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in doubt despite end of sentence

Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family. (Reuters)
Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family. (Reuters)

Release of British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in doubt despite end of sentence

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a UK-Iraninan dual national held in Tehran, could be in doubt, her husband told the BBC on Saturday, a day before the end of her five-year jail term.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was detained in Iran in 2016, is due to be released on Sunday, the official end of a sentence over charges she plotted to overthrow the regime in Tehran.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nazanin, now 42, has strenuously denied the accusations with her case becoming a matter of major diplomatic disagreement between Britain and Iran during the five years she has spent separated from her husband and young daughter.

Despite the official end of the sentence, Nazanin's husband Richard Ratcliffe told the BBC her detention has "the potential to drag on and on".

"It's perfectly possible that Nazanin gets a new court case thrown at her," he said.

In September, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned before an Iranian court and notified of a new indictment against her, Iranian state media reported at the time.

Richard Ratcliffe, who has campaigned for his wife's return, said the family had "never seen a copy of the charges on which she was sentenced".

"There is no written documentation on anything," he added, accusing Iran of preserving "the space to make it up as they go along at every stage".

"Now the end of her actual sentence -- which was once the worst-case scenario -- looks like a good outcome, at this point," he added.

Nazanin has been temporarily released from Tehran's notorious Evin prison and has under house arrest since the spring due to the coronavirus outbreak.

For four years, however, at Evin she spent time in solitary confinement in windowless cells, declared hunger strikes and had medical treatment withheld.

Media in both the UK and Iran and Richard Ratcliffe have drawn a possible link between Nazanin's detention and a British debt dating back more than 40 years.

The British government has previously admitted it owes Iran up to £300 million ($390 million), but both countries have denied any link with the Zaghari-Ratcliffe case.

Read more:

British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe trial postponed: UK lawmaker

UK summons Iran envoy as detained aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces return to jail

Canada launches bid to stop arbitrary detentions of foreign citizens by China

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19
Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf

Top Content

Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions
Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf Pope Francis holds historic meeting with top Shia cleric Sistani in Iraq's Najaf
UAE reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, close to 250,000 tests UAE reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, close to 250,000 tests
Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks
Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19
Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More