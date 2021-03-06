.
Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after a Thanksgiving teleconference with members of the US Military, at the White House, Nov. 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday.

The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

The adviser said Trump is sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and has been irked that the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who had joined Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Trump is using his Save America SuperPAC to raise money in part to help hand-picked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections, some of whom are expected to challenge Republican incumbents whom the former president would like to see ousted.

