.
.
.
.
Language

Train in southern Pakistan derails, killing 1 and injuring 40

Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) on its first test-run, travels along a track in a neighbourhood in Lahore, Pakistan. (Reuters)
Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) on its first test-run, travels along a track in a neighborhood in Lahore, Pakistan. (File photo: Reuters)

Train in southern Pakistan derails, killing 1 and injuring 40

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Multan

Published: Updated:

Eight cars of a Lahore bound train derailed in southern Pakistan early Sunday, killing at least one passenger and injuring 40 others, officials said.

The accident took place between the Rohri and Sangi stations in southern Sindh province and caused a temporary suspension of railway traffic in both directions, said Kamran Lashari, a railway official.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment. Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.

Lashari said eight cars of the 18-car train that departed from Karachi for the eastern city of Lahore derailed and six fell into a shallow ditch.

Rescue official Muhammad Arshad said darkness and the remote location of the derailment hampered rescue efforts. He said the body of the woman who died and 40 injured passengers were taken to hospitals in nearby towns. It wasn’t immediately clear how many passengers were on the train.

Railway Minister Azam Sawati told a local television station that the accident was being investigated and the government would provide financial compensation to the heirs of deceased woman and all the injured.

Read more:

Eight Taliban militants, three commanders killed in Pakistan raids: Security forces

Pakistani PM Imran Khan wins vote of confidence to stay Prime Minister

UN condemns up to 23 killings in Iran’s border area with Pakistan over fuel smuggling

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy
Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister

Top Content

Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy
Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days
Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq
Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe
Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister
Oral COVID-19 treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers Oral COVID-19 treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More