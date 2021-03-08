.
.
.
.
Language

Embattled Andrew Cuomo rejects new calls to resign over harassment claims

Electronic billboard displays message for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Resign Now in Albany. (Reuters)
Electronic billboard displays message for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to "Resign Now" in Albany. (Reuters)

Embattled Andrew Cuomo rejects new calls to resign over harassment claims

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dug in further on Sunday, refusing again to resign despite criticism from influential fellow Democrats over a sexual harassment scandal.

“I’m not going to resign because of allegations,” the governor said, speaking after Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the leader of the New York state senate, said he should step down “for the good of the state.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is no way I resign,” Cuomo said.

Stewart-Cousins said in a statement that the harassment allegations against Cuomo by former aides came at a critical time, as the state battles Covid-19 and amid allegations that Cuomo’s administration mishandled its initial pandemic response.

“We need to govern without daily distraction,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Carl Heastie, the Democratic leader of the lower chamber, the state assembly, issued a statement shortly afterward saying, “I think it is time for the governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York,” the New York Times reported.

Demonstrators call on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign at a rally on March 2, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
Demonstrators call on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign at a rally on March 2, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)

Cuomo, initially praised for his state’s handling of the pandemic, has suffered a spectacular fall from grace, with Republicans and his accusers also calling for his resignation.

One former aide, Lindsey Boylan, has alleged that the governor gave her an unsolicited kiss on the lips and suggested that they play strip poker, allegations he has denied.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately,” Cuomo said Wednesday, while adding that he now understood that he had made his accusers feel “uncomfortable.”

“It was unintentional. And I truly, and deeply apologize,” he said.

State Attorney General Letitia James is leading an inquiry into the allegations.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone attack on Aramco’s Ras Tanura port Saudi Arabia confirms drone attack on Aramco’s Ras Tanura port
Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More