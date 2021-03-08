Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color

Meghan Markle accused the British Royal Family in a sensational interview broadcast Sunday of fretting over how dark her son’s skin would be.

Markle, who is African American, says her husband Prince Harry revealed his family’s concerns over Archie’s skin tone, as well as the security he would be entitled to, ahead of his birth on May 6, 2019.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey. She emphasized that the queen herself “has always been wonderful to me.”

She said when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Winfrey to ask “What,” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.

Meghan declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be “very damaging.”

Meghan also said she was stunned when she was told he would not be a prince and would not receive security from the palace.

Read more:

Britain's Queen urges unity in TV message hours before Harry and Meghan interview

Love, adultery and betrayal: Biggest British royal TV interviews

Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ‘ready to talk’