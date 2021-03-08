.
.
.
.
Language

Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color

This undated image released March 7, 2021 courtesy of Harpo Productions shows Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his wife Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex, in a conversation with US television host Oprah Winfrey. (Harpo Productions via AFP)
This undated image released March 7, 2021 courtesy of Harpo Productions shows Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his wife Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex, in a conversation with US television host Oprah Winfrey. (Harpo Productions via AFP)

Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color

Followed Unfollow

Agencies

Published: Updated:

Meghan Markle accused the British Royal Family in a sensational interview broadcast Sunday of fretting over how dark her son’s skin would be.

Markle, who is African American, says her husband Prince Harry revealed his family’s concerns over Archie’s skin tone, as well as the security he would be entitled to, ahead of his birth on May 6, 2019.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey. She emphasized that the queen herself “has always been wonderful to me.”

Britain's Queen urges unity in TV message hours before Harry and Meghan interview Life Britain's Queen urges unity in TV message hours before Harry and Meghan interview

She said when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Winfrey to ask “What,” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.

Meghan declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be “very damaging.”

Meghan also said she was stunned when she was told he would not be a prince and would not receive security from the palace.

Read more:

Britain's Queen urges unity in TV message hours before Harry and Meghan interview

Love, adultery and betrayal: Biggest British royal TV interviews

Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ‘ready to talk’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images
Arab Coalition carries out airstrikes against Houthi militia after drone attacks Arab Coalition carries out airstrikes against Houthi militia after drone attacks

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More