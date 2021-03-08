.
.
.
.
Language

Myanmar junta leader says Australian adviser’s detention led to financial secrets

Senators urged sanctions against Min Aung Hlaing under the Magnitsky Act. (AFP)
Myanmar's Commander in Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. (File photo: AFP)

Myanmar junta leader says Australian adviser’s detention led to financial secrets

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said on Monday that the detention of an Australian financial adviser to Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi had led to the discovery of secret financial information, according to state-run MRTV television.

Australia has called for the release of Sean Turnell, who was detained on February 6, five days after the coup that led to the arrest of Suu Kyi herself.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“An attempt to flee the country by the former government’s foreign economic adviser, Sean Turnell, was stopped in time and secret state financial information was found through him. Union-level ministers are taking legal actions in relation to that issue,” MRTV quoted the junta leader as saying.

Read more:

Australia suspends defense program in Myanmar, redirects aid

Two Myanmar protesters killed in police fire during demonstrations

Myanmar junta wants to improve relations with the West, spurn China, says lobbyist

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Before you go

First Saudi female drivers race in rally
First Saudi female drivers race in rally

Explore More