.
.
.
.
Language

Suspected ISIS member, Bataclan attack perpetrator arrested by Italian police

Passers by walk outside the Bataclan concert hall with wreaths of flowers marking the 5th anniversary of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, in Paris, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (File photo: AP)
Passers by walk outside the Bataclan concert hall with wreaths of flowers marking the 5th anniversary of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, in Paris, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (File photo: AP)

Suspected ISIS member, Bataclan attack perpetrator arrested by Italian police

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Rome

Published: Updated:

An Algerian man has been arrested in the Italian town of Bari on suspicion of belonging to the extremist militant group ISIS and helping the perpetrators of a coordinated attack that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015, police said on Monday.

A statement said that the man, 36, was believed to have provided counterfeit documents to the gunmen and bombers who attacked the Bataclan concert hall, restaurants and the vicinity of the Stade de France sports stadium.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attack, in which hundreds more were wounded, was France’s deadliest since World War Two.

Police said they would hold a news conference later on Monday.

Read more:

Algerian goes on trial in Paris for failed ISIS attack on French church

Algerian man sentenced to life in prison after failed church bombing in France

France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More