US Secretary of State Blinken calls for a 90-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a 90-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan and a new United Nations-led peace effort as he warned the US could withdraw all forces after May 1, according to a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported by several news outlets Sunday.

The letter from Blinken was first published by TOLOnews, an Afghan news outlet, and confirmed by the New York Times. A State Department spokeswoman declined to confirm the letter’s veracity, but said the US has “not made any decisions about our force posture in Afghanistan after May 1. All options remain on the table.”

