.
.
.
.
Language

Biden names two women generals to lead US military commands

President Joe Biden walks with Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, left, and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson before speaking at an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)
President Joe Biden walks with Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, left, and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson before speaking at an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)

Biden names two women generals to lead US military commands

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden on Monday announced the nomination of two women to lead US military commands, who will be only the second and third women to hold such senior military positions in the United States.

US Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost, the only woman to have reached the rank of four-star general, the military’s highest, was nominated to head Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Three-star army general Laura Richardson was nominated to lead Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which covers Central and Latin America. She will also receive her fourth star.

If the Senate confirms their nominations, then Van Ovost and Richardson will follow Lori Robinson, who was the first woman to helm a military command. She led Northern Command (NORTHCOM) before retiring in 2018.

“Each of these women have led careers demonstrating incomparable skill, integrity and duty to country,” Biden said while presenting the two generals during a short speech at the White House.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost listen during an announcement at the East Room of the White House March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost listen during an announcement at the East Room of the White House March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

“Today is International Women’s Day, and we all need to see and to recognize the barrier-breaking accomplishments of these women,” he added.

The US military has 11 commands, all led by four-star generals.

Last month, The New York Times reported that the Pentagon had decided on Van Ovost and Richardson’s nominations as early as last year.

But, according to the Times, the announcement was delayed until after the November presidential election because former defense secretary Mark Esper feared then-president Donald Trump would not approve the generals’ nomination due to their gender.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
Iran supplied weapons used in attack on Aramco’s oil port, facilities: Arab Coalition Iran supplied weapons used in attack on Aramco’s oil port, facilities: Arab Coalition
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM

Before you go

First Saudi female drivers race in rally
First Saudi female drivers race in rally

Explore More