.
.
.
.
Language

Thai PM sprays reporters with sanitizer

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprays alcohol mist on a front row of reporters sitting inside the press conference room at Government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 9 , 2021. (AP)
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprays alcohol mist on a front row of reporters sitting inside the press conference room at Government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 9 , 2021. (AP)

Thai PM sprays reporters with sanitizer

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Bangkok

Published: Updated:

Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behavior. In the past, he’s spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.

After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself. “Ask this guy,” he said and walked away.

Read more:

Thailand to cut coronavirus hotel quarantine times for most travelers

Thai protesters defy public gathering ban to demand leaders' release

Thai anti-military protesters march on military base controlled by king

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait
China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’ US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’

Before you go

Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist
Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist

Explore More