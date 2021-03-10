.
.
.
.
Language

Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder in UK missing woman case

A poster asks people for any information about missing woman Sarah Everard, in the Clapham Common area of London, Monday March 8, 2021. New CCTV os missing 33-year old Everard has been discovered during the police investigation to find Everard who left a nearby friend's house last Wednesday evening to walk home, but has not been heard of since. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
A poster asks people for any information about missing woman Sarah Everard, in the Clapham Common area of London, Monday March 8, 2021. (AP)
Crime

Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder in UK missing woman case

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder in connection with a woman who went missing in London last week, Britain’s Metropolitan Police said. The force said Wednesday the fact that the man is a serving police officer is “shocking and deeply disturbing.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The force said the man, who is in his 40s, was arrested late Tuesday in Kent, southeast of London, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who vanished while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3.

Police said the suspect was a serving officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, and was responsible for patrolling diplomatic premises.

He was first arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, and on Wednesday he was “further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.”

The officer wasn’t on duty at the time of Everard’s disappearance. Police didn’t say whether he knew Everard. The force said he was arrested along with a woman in her 30s, who was held on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both suspects remained in custody.

“This is a serious and significant development in our search for Sarah and the fact that the man who has been arrested is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing,” Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said.

Detectives were searching a locations in London and a house and woodland in Kent following the arrest of the officer and the woman. The officer has been taken into custody at a London police station.

Read more:

Judge allows Bryant widow to access names of police who shared Kobe crash death pics

Women’s Day clashes in Mexico leave over 80 police, protesters injured

Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections
US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin

Top Content

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six
Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences
UAE vaccinates 48 percent of population, plans to open seven field hospitals UAE vaccinates 48 percent of population, plans to open seven field hospitals

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More