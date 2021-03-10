Russia says it is restricting Twitter over ‘illegal’ content

Russia said Wednesday it planned to slow down Twitter for users in the country over what it said was the social media platform’s failure to remove “illegal” content.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“To protect Russian citizens and to force the Internet service to comply with legislation in Russia, centralized response measures were taken against Twitter starting March 10, namely an initial slowdown in service speed,” the Roskomandzor media watchdog said in a statement.

Read more:

Twitter accused of violating Russian law for failing to delete banned content

Russia threatens Facebook with fine for blocking certain media outlets

Russia rejects US allegation that it is trying to discredit Western vaccines