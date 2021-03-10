.
.
.
.
Language

US hackers tap into 150,000 cameras at banks, jails, Tesla

Hackers were invited by the US government as part of a pilot program to find flaws with five Pentagon websites discovered 138 security vulnerabilities. (Shutterstock)
Hackers were invited by the US government as part of a pilot program to find flaws with five Pentagon websites discovered 138 security vulnerabilities. (Shutterstock)

US hackers tap into 150,000 cameras at banks, jails, Tesla

Followed Unfollow

AFP, San Francisco

Published: Updated:

A US hacker collective on Tuesday claimed to have tapped into footage from 150,000 security cameras at banks, jails, schools, carmaker Tesla and other sites to expose “the surveillance state.”

Images captured from hacked surveillance video were posted on Twitter with an #OperationPanopticon hashtag.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“What if we just absolutely ended surveillance capitalism in two days?” a purported member of a group called APT-69420 Arson Cats asked amid a string of tweeted images.

“This is the tip of the tip of the tip of the iceberg.”

The hacker group claimed to have ferreted out credentials of an high level administrator account at Silicon Valley firm Verkada, which runs a platform operating security systems online.

“We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorized access,” a Verkada spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this issue, and we have notified law enforcement.”

Verkada added that it has notified companies that rely on its platform.

Surveillance camera imagery posted on Twitter included a jail cell block and a man wearing a fake beard dancing in a bank storage room.

The Verkada breach shows the risk of outsourcing security surveillance to companies in the internet cloud, according to Rick Holland, chief information security officer at Digital Shadows, a risk protection firm.

“Verkada positions itself as a ‘more secure, scalable’ alternative to on-premises network video recorders,” Holland said.

“You don’t always get more secure when you outsource your security to a third party.”

He said he expected the breach to trigger investigations by privacy regulators in the US and Europe.

Read more:

US agencies hacked in global cyberspying campaign that lasted months

Overseas hackers stole over $11 bln unemployment funds: California official

Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data, companies say

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

Top Content

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More