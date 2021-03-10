US says no change in its genocide determination for China’s Xinjiang

The US has not seen any developments that would change its determination that China committed genocide and crimes against humanity in its treatment of Uighur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

“We have seen nothing that would change our assessment,” Price said. The Biden administration has endorsed a last-minute determination by the Trump administration that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang. Beijing denies the charges.

