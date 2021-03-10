.
Anti-coup protesters hold makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP)
US says ‘repulsed’ by Myanmar army’s use of lethal force, urges restraint

Reuters

The US is “repulsed” by Myanmar army’s continued use of lethal force against its people and is continuing to urge the military to exercise “maximum restraint,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in a coup on Feb. 1, detained her and other National League for Democracy officials, and set up a ruling junta of generals. Dozens of protesters have been killed, while journalists are detained and media offices have been raided.

