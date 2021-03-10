US says ‘repulsed’ by Myanmar army’s use of lethal force, urges restraint

The US is “repulsed” by Myanmar army’s continued use of lethal force against its people and is continuing to urge the military to exercise “maximum restraint,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in a coup on Feb. 1, detained her and other National League for Democracy officials, and set up a ruling junta of generals. Dozens of protesters have been killed, while journalists are detained and media offices have been raided.

Read more:

Malaysia allows rights groups to challenge deportation of Myanmar nationals: Lawyer

Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence

Myanmar party official dies in detention, hundreds escape overnight siege