China approves plan to veto Hong Kong election candidates

China’s parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system including plans to grant Beijing veto powers over candidates, as leaders move towards a “patriotic” government after huge democracy rallies in the city.

Only one member of the National People’s Congress voted against approving a draft decision on the changes, which critics say will be one of the final nails in the coffin of Hong Kong’s democracy movement.

