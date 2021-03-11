Myanmar junta says it will remain in power for ‘certain time’, hold elections later

Myanmar’s ruling military council will only be in control of the country for a certain period of time and will hold an election and hand power to the winning party, its spokesman said on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun also said Myanmar’s military was helping more than 1,000 of its nationals who he said were in trouble in Malaysia by facilitating their return recently. He was referring to a recent mass deportation that human rights groups had sought to block due to concerns about their welfare.

Read more:

Lobbyist signs $2 mln contract to represent Myanmar junta

More Myanmar nationals waiting to cross into India, several returned: Officials

Wife of detained Australian economist says he is being treated well in Myanmar prison