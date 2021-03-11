.
Myanmar junta says it will remain in power for ‘certain time’, hold elections later

Demonstrators hold shields with attached pictures of Myanmar's military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. (Reuters/Stringer)
Reuters

Myanmar’s ruling military council will only be in control of the country for a certain period of time and will hold an election and hand power to the winning party, its spokesman said on Thursday.

Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun also said Myanmar’s military was helping more than 1,000 of its nationals who he said were in trouble in Malaysia by facilitating their return recently. He was referring to a recent mass deportation that human rights groups had sought to block due to concerns about their welfare.

