.
.
.
.
Language

Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about rising civilian casualties in Myanmar

Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021, in this still image from a video obtained by Reuters. Video obtained by REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar. (File photo: Reuters)

Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about rising civilian casualties in Myanmar

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said Friday it was “concerned” about rising civilian casualties in Myanmar, where at least 70 people have been killed in protests against a military coup since February, according to the UN.

“In our view, the situation is alarming. And we are concerned by information coming from there about a growing number of civilian casualties,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Read more:

Myanmar court extends pre-trial detention of Associated Press journalist

Myanmar junta says it will remain in power for ‘certain time’, hold elections later

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances
Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant
Saudi Arabia’s women should be celebrated as restrictions come to an end Saudi Arabia’s women should be celebrated as restrictions come to an end

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More