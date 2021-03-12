Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about rising civilian casualties in Myanmar

The Kremlin said Friday it was “concerned” about rising civilian casualties in Myanmar, where at least 70 people have been killed in protests against a military coup since February, according to the UN.

“In our view, the situation is alarming. And we are concerned by information coming from there about a growing number of civilian casualties,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

-Developing

