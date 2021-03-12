.
Tanzanian PM Majaliwa says President Magufuli healthy, working

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli speaks during a joint press conference with Kenyan President on October 31, 2016 at the State House in Nairobi. President Magufuli is in the country for a two-day state visit. SIMON MAINA / AFP
Reuters, Nairobi

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli is healthy and working, the prime minister was quoted as saying by state media on Friday, amid reports he was critically ill with COVID-19 and had been flown abroad for treatment.

“The prime minister asked Tanzanians to be calm because President John Magufuli is safe and he is going about his work,” Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation reported Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa as saying, urging people to ignore fake news.

